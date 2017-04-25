The Fayetteville Police Department has accused a man of negligent and reckless use of a firearm following a fatal shooting Monday night.It happened at an apartment in the 4800 block of Alamance Road around 6 p.m.Officers found 21-year-old Dennis Burden dead at the scene.Now, 19-year-old Shyheim White is charged with involuntary manslaughter.He was booked into the Cumberland County Detention Center under a $25,000 bond.Anyone with any information regarding the shooting death is asked to contact Detective L. Donegain with the Fayetteville Police Department at (910) 489-3925 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).Crimestoppers information can also beby completing the anonymous online tip sheet or by text-a-tip on your mobile device by sending a message to 274637 (in the text box type "4Tip" followed by your message).