Man charged with involuntary manslaughter in Fayetteville shooting

Shyheim White (image courtesy Fayetteville Police Department)

FAYETTEVILLE, North Carolina (WTVD) --
The Fayetteville Police Department has accused a man of negligent and reckless use of a firearm following a fatal shooting Monday night.

It happened at an apartment in the 4800 block of Alamance Road around 6 p.m.

Officers found 21-year-old Dennis Burden dead at the scene.

Now, 19-year-old Shyheim White is charged with involuntary manslaughter.

He was booked into the Cumberland County Detention Center under a $25,000 bond.

Anyone with any information regarding the shooting death is asked to contact Detective L. Donegain with the Fayetteville Police Department at (910) 489-3925 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).

Crimestoppers information can also be submitted online by completing the anonymous online tip sheet or by text-a-tip on your mobile device by sending a message to 274637 (in the text box type "4Tip" followed by your message).

