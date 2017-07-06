NEWS

Man charged with murder in Fayetteville shooting

Steven Neal Jackson (image courtesy Fayetteville Police Department)

FAYETTEVILLE, North Carolina (WTVD) --
The Fayetteville Police Department has made an arrest in last weekend's shooting at the College Arms apartment complex in the 4700 block of Republican Road.

The victim, identified as 55-year-old Robert Lee Morrison, was taken to Cape Fear Valley Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Now, police have charged 60-year-old Steven Neal Jackson with murder in the case. They say he and Morrison quarreled before the shooting.

Both men were residents of the apartment complex.

Jackson is being held without bond in the Cumberland County jail.
