The Smithfield Police Department has charged a man with a long list of crimes after he allegedly broke into an elderly woman's home and attacked her.Police said they went to a burglary call and found an 89-year-old woman with obvious injuries and signs of a struggle in her home.It happened in the south part of the city just after 4 a.m. Sunday. Police are not saying exactly where because of nature of the attack.A search dog was called for, and officers were able to find 52-year-old Jose Campuzano-Ramirez.He's charged with felony attempted rape, kidnapping, first-degree burglary, and assault.Bond was set at one million dollars.