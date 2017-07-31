NEWS

Man charged with trying to rape 89-year-old Smithfield woman in her home

Jose Campuzano-Ramirez (image courtesy Johnston County Sheriff's Office)

SMITHFIELD, North Carolina (WTVD) --
The Smithfield Police Department has charged a man with a long list of crimes after he allegedly broke into an elderly woman's home and attacked her.

Police said they went to a burglary call and found an 89-year-old woman with obvious injuries and signs of a struggle in her home.

It happened in the south part of the city just after 4 a.m. Sunday. Police are not saying exactly where because of nature of the attack.

A search dog was called for, and officers were able to find 52-year-old Jose Campuzano-Ramirez.

He's charged with felony attempted rape, kidnapping, first-degree burglary, and assault.

Bond was set at one million dollars.
