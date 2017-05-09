The man sent to death row for the murder of a 5-year-old Cumberland County girl, could get a new trial.The North Carolina Supreme Court is slated to hear arguments Tuesday in the case dealing with the murder of Shaniya Davis.Mario McNeill was convicted and sentenced to death for killing the 5-year-old in 2009.McNeill wants the court to overturn his conviction because he says his attorneys should not have told police where to find the little girl's body.The Supreme Court will hear arguments at 9:30 a.m. in the historic Chowan County Courthouse in Edenton.