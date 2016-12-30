The driver of a car that crashed into a home on Long Island jumped out, took off his clothes and ran off, according to police.Around 11:30 p.m. Thursday, Suffolk County Police responded to a home in Shirley. A car had been driven through two lawns, destroying their fences, then struck a deck, and went into a home on Ridgewood Drive, police said.The deck collapsed into the pool, and water from the pool flooded the home.The man exited the vehicle, took off his clothes and fled, police said.Suffolk police took him into custody a short time later, and he was taken to Brookhaven Memorial Hospital Medical Center in East Patchogue.Charges are pending.