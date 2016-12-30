NEWS

Police: Man crashes car into pool deck, floods house, runs off naked

Around 11:30 p.m. Thursday, Suffolk County Police responded to a home in Shirley where a car had crashed into a pool and home.

Eyewitness News
SHIRLEY, New York --
The driver of a car that crashed into a home on Long Island jumped out, took off his clothes and ran off, according to police.

Around 11:30 p.m. Thursday, Suffolk County Police responded to a home in Shirley. A car had been driven through two lawns, destroying their fences, then struck a deck, and went into a home on Ridgewood Drive, police said.

The deck collapsed into the pool, and water from the pool flooded the home.

The man exited the vehicle, took off his clothes and fled, police said.

Suffolk police took him into custody a short time later, and he was taken to Brookhaven Memorial Hospital Medical Center in East Patchogue.

Charges are pending.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
newscar crashnaked man
(Copyright ©2016 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Suspect charged in connection with Durham man's murder
Putin Rejects His Minister's Proposal to Expel 35 US Diplomats
NC trooper involved in serious crash on US 1
PHOTOS: Trooper involved in multi-vehicle crash
1 Dead After Fall From Colorado Chairlift: Police
More News
Top Stories
NC trooper involved in serious crash on US 1
Raleigh Police investigate fatal shooting at hotel
Suspect charged in connection with Durham man's murder
Border of North and South Carolina to shift on Jan. 1
Putin Rejects His Minister's Proposal to Expel 35 US Diplomats
Teen surprised with letter confirming U.S. citizenship
Shooting injures teen in Durham County
Show More
Owner of dogs shot by deputy at Home Depot speaks out
I-Team uncovers employer in deadly Hillsborough accident
South Carolina confirms tuberculosis case at school
Children robbed at lemonade stand
Man overcomes gang life to become doctor
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Trooper involved in multi-vehicle crash
Christmas typhoon hammers Philippines
PHOTOS: Christmas in the Park
PHOTOS: Holiday lights around the Triangle
More Photos