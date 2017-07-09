VIRAL VIDEO

Man dies after crashing propane loaded car into ex-girlfriend's apartment building

A 31-year-old man died after loading his car with propane and deliberately crashing into his ex-girlfriend's apartment building in Fort Pierce, Florida, Tuesday. (WTVD)

FORT PIERCE, Florida --
A 31-year-old man is dead after police say he loaded his car with propane and deliberately crashed into his ex-girlfriend's apartment building on Tuesday in Fort Pierce, Florida.

Police body cam video shows the driver's car on fire after it crashed into a two-story apartment complex.

In the video, police are seen making attempts to dispell the flames, using a water hose and fire extinguishers.



After about two minutes, explosions are heard.

A local resident then tells police he saw no one get out of the car after it crashed.

Police later said the driver was Carl Philbert, a Haitian immigrant whose former girlfriend lived in the building.

Witnesses told a local news outlet that they saw Philbert's body burning inside the vehicle.

Authorities determined that the fire was caused by the impact of the vehicle into the building.

They said one propane tank exploded as a result of the intensity of the fire, not the impact.

St. Lucie County fire officials said 13 adults and five children were displaced as a result of the incident and were receiving assistance from the American Red Cross.

Storyful contributed to this post.
