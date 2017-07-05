Man dies after Rocky Mount shooting

The Rocky Mount Police Department says one of two people hurt in a shooting early Tuesday has died of his injuries.The shooting was reported at 1:42 a.m. in the 12-hundred block of Niblick Drive.Police said 28-year-old Raymond Deonta Lee was taken to UNC Nash Healthcare where he later passed away.Police have not identified the other victim. They said a preliminary investigation shows the altercation was not a random act.Anyone with information is asked to call the Rocky Mount Police Department's Criminal Investigation Division at (252) 972-1455, Twin County Crime Stoppers at (252) 977-1111 or Text-A-Tip (Text RMPOL) and your message to CRIMES (274637), your text is completely anonymous.