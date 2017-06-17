NEWS

Man dies trying to save teens from Atlantic Beach rip current

A 56-year-old man has died after trying to rescue two teenage girls from a rip current. (WTVD)

ATLANTIC BEACH (WTVD) --
A 56-year-old man has died after trying to rescue two teenage girls from a rip current Saturday morning.

The man's death occurred one week after two Wayne County teens got caught in a dangerous rip current at Emerald Isle.

READ MORE: BODY OF MISSING WAYNE COUNTY TEEN FOUND OFF EMERALD ISLE

Around 11 a.m., the Atlantic Beach Fire Department responded to a report of three people in the water needing assistance.

Authorities said the man went into the water to rescue the girls from a rip current after hearing them screaming.

Officials performed CPR on man and one of the teenagers was transported to the hospital.

Authorities expect the girls will be okay.

Red flags were posted to let residents and visitors know the risk for swimming along the Crystal Coast was high.
