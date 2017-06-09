NEWS

Man facing rape, kidnapping, strangulation charges

Samuel Zachariah Lilly (Fayetteville Police Department)

FAYETTEVILLE, North Carolina (WTVD) --
A Fayetteville man is facing rape, kidnapping, and strangulation charges after he was arrested Thursday.

Detectives arrested 32-year-old Samuel Zachariah Lilly in connection with a rape investigation that happened Wednesday.

According to police, the victim was an acquaintance of Lilly's at the time of the incident.

Lilly, who lives in the 400 block of Crystal Circle, has been charged with first-degree rape, first-degree kidnapping and felony strangulation.

He is currently being held at the Cumberland County Detention Center under no bond.
