NEWS

Man flashes woman on American Tobacco Trail in Durham

DURHAM, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Authorities in Durham are investigating after a man reportedly exposed himself on the American Tobacco Trail.

It happened around 11:55 a.m. in the south area of the trail, just outside of downtown near Fargo and South streets.

Police said a woman was jogging south down the trail when a man heading north approached her.

The suspect then exposed his private area and briefly following the woman, according to authorities.

No injuries were reported.

The suspect was described as a black man, around 28 to 30-years-old, with an average build and short stubble on this face. He stood about 5' 6" tall.

He was last seen wearing a black T-shirt and blue jeans.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
newsindecent exposuredurham policeDurham
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Senators asked FBI to investigate Sessions for perjury
Bill seeks to do away with concealed handgun permits
Noose found at African American Museum in DC
Trump breaks campaign promise by not moving US Embassy to Jerusalem
Philly councilman 'expected to fully heal' after being stabbed near his home
More News
Top Stories
Local principal apologizes for offensive yearbook quote
Bill seeks to do away with concealed handgun permits
Tornado batters elementary school with students inside
Wakefield HS black students feel 'hurt and sad'
EpiPen maker overcharged government for $1B, says watchdog
Number of confirmed Zika cases on the rise in Wake Co.
Bill to expand NC's 'revenge porn' law advances
Show More
Nightclub massacre bodycam video documents officer response
Millbrook Road repair to take 4 days, City of Raleigh says
Sunny skies, high temps pushing up UV index today
Trump likely to withdraw US from Paris climate accord
Work at site of downtown Raleigh fire at standstill
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Sampson County storm damage
PHOTOS: Henderson factory fire
PHOTOS: Raleigh firefighters battle townhome complex blaze
PHOTOS: Storm damage in Sampson County
More Photos