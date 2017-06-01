Man flashes woman on American Tobacco Trail in Durham

Authorities in Durham are investigating after a man reportedly exposed himself on the American Tobacco Trail.It happened around 11:55 a.m. in the south area of the trail, just outside of downtown near Fargo and South streets.Police said a woman was jogging south down the trail when a man heading north approached her.The suspect then exposed his private area and briefly following the woman, according to authorities.No injuries were reported.The suspect was described as a black man, around 28 to 30-years-old, with an average build and short stubble on this face. He stood about 5' 6" tall.He was last seen wearing a black T-shirt and blue jeans.