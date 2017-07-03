Man found fatally shot in Cumberland County home

#Breaking-Cumberland Co Sheriff's Office on the scene of Caisson Dr & McArthur Rd. Woman tells us her grandson was shot & killed. #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/XW0GW6diAJ — Gloria Rodriguez (@GloriaABC11) July 3, 2017

Authorities are investigating a deadly shooting at a home in Cumberland County.It happened before 1 a.m. in the 1400 block of Caisson Drive, off MacArthur Road.When authorities arrived at the home, they found 21-year-old Kyle Derrick McCarty on the floor inside.His grandmother told ABC11 that her grandson was shot in the back of the neck when a suspect broke into the home overnight.McCarty later died at the hospital.Two other people inside the home were not injured.Police have not made any arrests and have not released a suspect description at this time.Anyone with any information about the incident is asked to call the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office at (910) 323-1500.