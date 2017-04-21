NEWS

Man found fatally shot on NC A&T's campus

GREENSBORO, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Authorities in Greensboro are investigating a fatal shooting after an unidentified man was found shot on North Carolina A&T State University's campus.

It happened late Thursday night after a woman visiting the campus reported to police that she had an encounter with a man who was armed with a handgun.

In a joint statement from university police and Greensboro police, authorities said the woman told campus security that she was approached by the man and they struggled before the weapon discharged.

The woman was not shot, but received minor injuries. The suspect fled the scene.



Campus police went to the area to search for the armed suspect, and found an unidentified man with life-threatening injuries in a vehicle near Pride Hall.

He was taken to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead, according to the school.

The university said a preliminary investigation indicated the man was shot, but it was unclear if the fatal shooting was connected to the struggle.

The university took to Twitter to issue a warning about the incident.



Meanwhile, the investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (336) 373-1000 or text badboyz to 274637.

This is the third fatal shooting in the city within 24 hours, according to the university. It said officials don't have sufficient information to determine if the homicides are related.



Greensboro is about 75 miles northwest of downtown Raleigh.

