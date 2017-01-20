NEWS

Man found shot at Fayetteville motel

FAYETTEVILLE, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Authorities in Fayetteville are investigating a shooting after a man was found injured at a motel late Thursday night.

Around 11:45 p.m., officers found the man shot near the back of the Motel 6 in the 2000 block of Cedar Creek Road, near Interstate 95.



The victim was taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center and is listed in critical condition. Police said his name is currently being withheld until his family can be notified.

Detectives are actively investigating the shooting. Further details surrounding the incident have not been released.

Anyone with information regarding the investigation is asked to contact Detective J.T. Hall with the Fayetteville Police Department at (910) 729-2934, or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically, by visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet or by text-a-tip on your mobile device by sending a message to 274637 (in the text box type "4Tip" followed by your message).

