Man found shot to death in Wayne County
Map of fatal shooting in the 400 block of South Hollowell Street in Goldsboro Wednesday morning. (WTVD)

GOLDSBORO, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Authorities in Wayne County are investigating a homicide after a man's body was discovered early Wednesday morning.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

Around 1:30 a.m., officers were called to the 400 block of South Hollowell Street in Goldsboro about shots being fired.



When officers arrived, they found 26-year-old Tyreek Moody with an apparent gunshot wound. EMS declared him dead at the scene.

Further details surrounding the incident, including a possible suspect, have not been released.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information about the crime is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (919) 735-2255 or text at (919) 222-4230. Callers will remain anonymous and if your information leads to a felony arrest you will be given a cash reward for the information. Crime Stoppers gives cash rewards of up to $1,000 for information leading to felony arrests.

