Man hospitalized after shooting in northern Durham

A shooting near a basketball court Monday afternoon in northern Durham sent a man to the hospital.Durham Police said it happened about 3 p.m. at the Seven Oaks Townhomes on Seven Oaks Road near Roxboro Road.The victim was taken by a private car to Duke Regional Hospital with injuries that do not appear to be life-threatening, police told ABC11.An ABC11 crew at the scene said the shooting stemmed from a robbery. Bullet holes could be seen in the vehicle as it left the area to take the victim to the hospital.The case remains under investigation.