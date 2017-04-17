NEWS

Man hospitalized after shooting in northern Durham

A man was shot at the Seven Oaks Apartments.

DURHAM, North Carolina (WTVD) --
A shooting near a basketball court Monday afternoon in northern Durham sent a man to the hospital.

Durham Police said it happened about 3 p.m. at the Seven Oaks Townhomes on Seven Oaks Road near Roxboro Road.

The victim was taken by a private car to Duke Regional Hospital with injuries that do not appear to be life-threatening, police told ABC11.

An ABC11 crew at the scene said the shooting stemmed from a robbery. Bullet holes could be seen in the vehicle as it left the area to take the victim to the hospital.

The case remains under investigation.


