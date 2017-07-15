Man hurt in Raleigh hit and run

RALEIGH, North Carolina (WTVD) --Raleigh Police responded to a report of a shooting Friday night only to be told by an eyewitness that a man had been hit by a vehicle that left the scene.
It happened along Rock Quarry Road at Bart Street, just north of MLK Boulevard.
Police initially said 25-year-old Derrick Orlandius Hinton Jr's injuries were so serious they were unable to determine whether he had been shot as well as struck by a car, but later determined he was the victim of a hit and run.
The car that hit him was described as a 2005 Cadillac that now has front-end damage.
Police are looking for the car and the driver.