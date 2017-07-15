NEWS

Man hurt in Raleigh hit and run

It happened off Rock Quarry Road late Friday night.

By
RALEIGH, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Raleigh Police responded to a report of a shooting Friday night only to be told by an eyewitness that a man had been hit by a vehicle that left the scene.

It happened along Rock Quarry Road at Bart Street, just north of MLK Boulevard.

Police initially said 25-year-old Derrick Orlandius Hinton Jr's injuries were so serious they were unable to determine whether he had been shot as well as struck by a car, but later determined he was the victim of a hit and run.

The car that hit him was described as a 2005 Cadillac that now has front-end damage.

Police are looking for the car and the driver.
