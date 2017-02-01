Man injured in Roxboro shooting

Authorities in Person County are asking for the public's help with a shooting that left a man injured early Wednesday morning.Around 4 a.m., police and EMS were called about shots being fired in the 100 block of Person Court in Roxboro.When officials arrived, they found 40-year-old Tezell Paylor injured and took him to Duke Regional Hospital in Durham.Authorities said it appeared he had a minor injury from a gunshot wound.It is unclear how the shooting occurred, according to officials. The incident remains under investigation.Anyone with information should contact the Roxboro Police Department at (336) 599-8345.