Man killed by Florida deputies was wanted in Raleigh motel robbery

Phillip OShea (Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office)

JUPITER, Florida (WTVD) --
A man shot and killed early Friday by deputies in Florida was wanted for a recent motel robbery in Raleigh.

The suspect, Phillip Byron O'Shea, 46, was killed during a gun battle with Palm Beach County Sheriff's deputies as they tried to arrest him.

During the gunfire, a PBSO K9 officer named Kasper was shot while protecting his handler.

O'Shea was wanted by Raleigh Police for the May 2 armed robbery of a Super 8 motel at 5110 Holly Ridge Road, off Glenwood.



Palm Beach deputies were called out just after 4 a.m. Friday to Duggans Pub regarding a robbery.

When they arrived, the suspect fled in a car and deputies gave chase. The suspect then started firing at the deputies, who returned fire.

One deputy sustained minor injuries while diving for cover. and was treated at a hospital. He was not shot, Palm Beach County Sheriff Ric Bradshaw said.

After a short pursuit, the suspect crashed his vehicle and again shot at deputies.



He was later shot and killed as he again engaged in gunfire with deputies. Three law officers fired their service weapons in that standoff, Bradshaw said.

Kasper, the K9 officer, is expected to recover.

Florida state law enforcement agents will investigate, as is customary for officer-involved shootings.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

