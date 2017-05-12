This was the weapon used by this dangerous suspect to fire upon our deputies twice in the same day. pic.twitter.com/VlR3kz24Cn — PBSO (@PBCountySheriff) May 13, 2017

PBSO K9 Kasper took a bullet that was meant for his K9 Partner. He is currently recovering and in stable condition. pic.twitter.com/qVlXMmPbTx — PBSO (@PBCountySheriff) May 13, 2017

A man shot and killed early Friday by deputies in Florida was wanted for a recent motel robbery in Raleigh.The suspect, Phillip Byron O'Shea, 46, was killed during a gun battle with Palm Beach County Sheriff's deputies as they tried to arrest him.During the gunfire, a PBSO K9 officer named Kasper was shot while protecting his handler.O'Shea was wanted by Raleigh Police for the May 2 armed robbery of a Super 8 motel at 5110 Holly Ridge Road, off Glenwood.Palm Beach deputies were called out just after 4 a.m. Friday to Duggans Pub regarding a robbery.When they arrived, the suspect fled in a car and deputies gave chase. The suspect then started firing at the deputies, who returned fire.One deputy sustained minor injuries while diving for cover. and was treated at a hospital. He was not shot, Palm Beach County Sheriff Ric Bradshaw said.After a short pursuit, the suspect crashed his vehicle and again shot at deputies.He was later shot and killed as he again engaged in gunfire with deputies. Three law officers fired their service weapons in that standoff, Bradshaw said.Kasper, the K9 officer, is expected to recover.Florida state law enforcement agents will investigate, as is customary for officer-involved shootings.