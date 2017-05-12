Man killed in ATV crash near Apex

A man was killed in an ATV accident near Apex, the Highway Patrol said Friday.The crash happened sometime about midnight on private property in the 3900 block of Green Level West Road.The victim was identified as Richard Wray Council, 46, of the 100 block of Frostwood Drive, which is adjacent to the property where the incident happened, said Sgt. Condrey of the Highway Patrol.The vehicle left the driveway and went into a field. It hit a fence post and overturned, Condrey said.Council was found some distance away from the ATV. It wasn't clear whether he was thrown from the vehicle or walked away. The property belonged to his parents, Condrey said.The Highway Patrol and the Wake County Sheriff's Office were called to investigate about 8 a.m.The case remains under investigation.