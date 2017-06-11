NEWS

Man killed in Durham shooting, suspects arrested

Man was shot in Durham Sunday morning (WTVD)

DURHAM, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Durham Police confirmed that a man who was shot in Durham Sunday morning in the 1500 block of Fidelity Drive has died.

Officers responded to a call of shots fired at 8:40 a.m. and arrived to find the victim dead with a gunshot wound.

Police have arrested three men in connection with the incident.

Khalil Knight, 22, was charged with murder and armed robbery and Kenneth Gibbs, 21, and Monet Wise, 23, were charged with murder.

Investigators are working to identify the victim.

Anyone with information is asked to call investigator E. Ortiz at (919) 560-4440, ext.29337 or Crimestoppers at (919)683-1200.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
newsdurham county newsshootingcrimeDurham
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Melania and Barron Trump move to the White House
Teen attacked by machete graduates, refuses to be a victim
US military carries out first offensive airstrike in Somalia under Trump's new authorities
Rocky Mount teacher accused of having sex with students
More News
Top Stories
Teen attacked by machete graduates, refuses to be a victim
Police: Asian restaurant burglar strikes again
Authorities investigating crash on I-40 in Durham
Bobbi Brown ex arrested, accused of beating girlfriend
Puerto Rican voters back statehood in questioned referendum
Hundreds flock to downtown Raleigh for Food Truck Rodeo
US military carries out first offensive airstrike in Somalia under Trump's new authorities
Show More
1 winning Powerball ticket sold in California worth $447 million
Search for missing Wayne County teen suspended
Services to mark 1 year since 49 killed in Orlando gay club
Water main break shuts down Wake County road
2 escape wrecked car moments before it catches fire
More News
Photos
Diane Wilson completes Raleigh Half Ironman
PHOTOS: Sampson County storm damage
PHOTOS: Henderson factory fire
PHOTOS: Raleigh firefighters battle townhome complex blaze
More Photos