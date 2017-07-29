Man killed in Durham shooting

DURHAM, North Carolina (WTVD) --An investigation is underway after police found a man shot to death in Durham on Friday night.
Shortly before midnight, police received a call of shots fired in the 500 block of Liberty Street.
When officers arrived, they found one man dead.
The victim's name has not yet been released.
Police are still investigating; no arrests have been made.
Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator W. Thomson at (919) 224-9471 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.