Man killed in Durham shooting

An investigation is underway after police found a man shot to death in Durham on Friday night.Shortly before midnight, police received a call of shots fired in the 500 block of Liberty Street.When officers arrived, they found one man dead.The victim's name has not yet been released.Police are still investigating; no arrests have been made.Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator W. Thomson at (919) 224-9471 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.