Man killed in Raleigh shooting

RALEIGH, North Carolina (WTVD) --A man was shot to death in northwest Raleigh late Friday night, according to police.
Police said it happened shortly before 11 p.m. in the 6100 block of St. Giles Street.
Upon arrival, officers found a 30-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to WakeMed where he died.
His name has not yet been released. No arrests have been made.
Anyone with information that might assist the investigation of the incident is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP or visit raleighcrimestoppers.org for text and email reporting options. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for anonymous tips that help solve cases.
Report a Typo