  • BREAKING NEWS It's time! Watch April the Giraffe give birth LIVE at Animal Adventure Park
NEWS

Man killed in Raleigh shooting

EMBED </>More News Videos

Police are investigating a fatal shooting on Saint Giles Street in Raleigh (WTVD)

RALEIGH, North Carolina (WTVD) --
A man was shot to death in northwest Raleigh late Friday night, according to police.

Police said it happened shortly before 11 p.m. in the 6100 block of St. Giles Street.

Upon arrival, officers found a 30-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to WakeMed where he died.

His name has not yet been released. No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information that might assist the investigation of the incident is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP or visit raleighcrimestoppers.org for text and email reporting options. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for anonymous tips that help solve cases.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
newsshootingman killedRaleigh
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Retired NFL player accidentally hits, kills 3-year-old daughter while moving truck
Pence aims to reassure allies as tension mounts with North Korea
911 calls of San Bernardino school shooting capture panic and fear
'If you're alive, raise your hand' desperate rescuer said in Pulse nightclub
More News
Top Stories
LIVE GIRAFFE CAM: April ready to give birth at any moment
3 injured in crash on Creedmoor Road in Raleigh
Hillside High theater students back from dream trip to Cuba
Durham shopping center on verge of major revitalization
Charlotte boy gets stuck in rotating restaurant, dies
Fire burns 3 boats at Kerr Lake marina
Oklahoma 'witch' gets life term for terrorizing grandchild
Show More
Veteran says 'vicious' dogs attacked him in Fayetteville
Political signs torched in Durham neighborhood
Ex-NFL star Aaron Hernandez acquitted in 2012 double slaying
Fayetteville man charged with sex offense involving toddler
Woman says passenger sexually harassed her during United flight
More News
Top Video
Hillside High theater students back from dream trip to Cuba
NC's biggest Easter egg hunt returns to Fayetteville
Fire burns 3 boats at Kerr Lake marina
Political signs torched in Durham neighborhood
More Video