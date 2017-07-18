Man reportedly struck by lightning in Sanford

A man was reportedly struck by lightning on Tuesday as storms moved through central North Carolina.It happened on Vance Street at Crestview Street in Sanford.A neighbor told ABC11 he saw a man's body underneath a tree after what he called a fierce thunderstorm about 7:30 p.m.Crime-scene tape was up around the tree, the neighbor said.Sanford Police have not confirmed the lightning strike or whether it was fatal.The investigation is ongoing.This is a developing story. Check back for updates.