Man reportedly struck by lightning in Sanford

SANFORD, North Carolina (WTVD) --A man was reportedly struck by lightning on Tuesday as storms moved through central North Carolina.
Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App
It happened on Vance Street at Crestview Street in Sanford.
A neighbor told ABC11 he saw a man's body underneath a tree after what he called a fierce thunderstorm about 7:30 p.m.
Crime-scene tape was up around the tree, the neighbor said.
Sanford Police have not confirmed the lightning strike or whether it was fatal.
The investigation is ongoing.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.