Man reportedly struck by lightning in Sanford

(WTVD)

SANFORD, North Carolina (WTVD) --
A man was reportedly struck by lightning on Tuesday as storms moved through central North Carolina.

It happened on Vance Street at Crestview Street in Sanford.

A neighbor told ABC11 he saw a man's body underneath a tree after what he called a fierce thunderstorm about 7:30 p.m.

Crime-scene tape was up around the tree, the neighbor said.

Sanford Police have not confirmed the lightning strike or whether it was fatal.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
