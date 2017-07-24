NEWS

Man robs Hillsborough BB&T, makes off with cash

Surveillance images of the suspect. (Hillsborough Police Department)

HILLSBOROUGH, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Hillsborough Police are seeking a man who robbed a bank just after 3 p.m. Monday afternoon.

Surveillance footage showed the suspect walk into the BB&T bank at 351 S. Churton St., and demand money from the teller. He then took off with the cash.

The suspect is described as a black man between 5 feet 10 inches and 6 feet tall, slender with a full beard. He was wearing a blue bucket hat, white T-shirt, and black pants.

No one was injured in the robbery.

If you have information on this crime please contact the Hillsborough Police Department at (919) 296-9533 or by email.

You can make an anonymous tip by calling (919) 296-9555 or go to the Town's website.
