Raleigh man shot by police released from hospital, arrested

Chijioke Kennedy Madueke (Credit: Raleigh/Wake CCBI)

By
RALEIGH, North Carolina (WTVD) --
A Raleigh man charged in connection to an officer-involved shooting was released from WakeMed Hospital only to be placed under arrest Friday.

Chijioke "Kennedy" Madueke, 28, is charged with assault with a deadly weapon against a government official.

Police say in November, Madueke charged at an officer with a knife in his hand. It happened while police were investigating a breaking and entering incident.

READ MORE: Raleigh police officer shot responding to burglary call

Police say three officers drew their weapons in self-defense and pulled the trigger.

One officer was accidentally hit. Police say a single shot almost sliced through a protective vest.

Officer C.N. Chandler was rushed to the hospital and is now doing OK.

Madueke was also hurt. He was shot in the leg, arm, and torso.

READ MORE: Report states man shot by police rushed officers with knife

He is being held at the Wake County Detention Center on $150,000 bond. He is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday.

