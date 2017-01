A Raleigh man charged in connection to an officer-involved shooting was released from WakeMed Hospital only to be placed under arrest Friday.Chijioke "Kennedy" Madueke, 28, is charged with assault with a deadly weapon against a government official.Police say in November, Madueke charged at an officer with a knife in his hand. It happened while police were investigating a breaking and entering incident.Police say three officers drew their weapons in self-defense and pulled the trigger. One officer was accidentally hit . Police say a single shot almost sliced through a protective vest.Officer C.N. Chandler was rushed to the hospital and is now doing OK.Madueke was also hurt. He was shot in the leg, arm, and torso.He is being held at the Wake County Detention Center on $150,000 bond. He is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday.