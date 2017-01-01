Man shot in Durham during attempted robbery

DURHAM (WTVD) --A man was shot in Durham during an attempted robbery Saturday night, authorities said.
Durham County sheriff's deputies responded to the 9700 block of South Lowell Street at Lowell Valley around 10:15 p.m.
Authorities said the victim came home to find a suspicious vehicle in his driveway. The robbery suspect reportedly shot the victim.
The victim was rushed to the hospital; his condition is unknown.
Investigators are interviewing witnesses and are actively hunting for the shooter.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Durham County Sheriff's Office at (919) 560-0900 or Durham CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200.
Citizens can submit anonymous crime tips at crimetip@durhamsheriff.org.