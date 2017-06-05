Man shot in jaw while riding on NC 87 in Harnett County

A passenger in a car suffered a gunshot wound to the jaw Sunday while riding on NC 87 in Harnett County.Antonio Gillard, 28, was injured when the car he was in was passed by another vehicle on NC 87 southbound at Swanns Station Road, and someone in that car fired at the windshield.The shooting was reported about 1:30 p.m., said Harnett County Sheriff's Office spokesman Lt. Aaron Meredith.Neither Gillard, who lives in Sanford, nor the driver, Bryan Reece, were able to provide deputies a good description of the other vehicle, Meredith confirmed to ABC11.The two had just left the Walmart on N.C. 87 in Sanford, according to the sheriff's office.Gillard's injuries were not considered life-threatening. He was taken to UNC Hospitals in Chapel Hill.