Man shot multiple times, killed in east Durham

DURHAM (WTVD) --One person was killed after being shot multiple times at an apartment complex in east Durham.
It happened around 9:10 p.m. Saturday in the 2800 block of Rochelle Street. Police said the male victim, who has not been identified, was found in a vehicle.
No word yet on any suspects. Officers are still investigating.
This is the second shooting death in Durham on Saturday. Earlier, a man died at the hospital after being shot at an apartment complex on Ivy Wood Lane.
Police have not said if the two shootings are related.
Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator J. Barr at (919) 560-4440, ext. 29325 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.