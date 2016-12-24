NEWS

Man shot multiple times, killed in east Durham
EMBED </>More News Videos

It happened at the Rochelle Manor Apartments (WTVD)

DURHAM (WTVD) --
One person was killed after being shot multiple times at an apartment complex in east Durham.

It happened around 9:10 p.m. Saturday in the 2800 block of Rochelle Street. Police said the male victim, who has not been identified, was found in a vehicle.

No word yet on any suspects. Officers are still investigating.

This is the second shooting death in Durham on Saturday. Earlier, a man died at the hospital after being shot at an apartment complex on Ivy Wood Lane.

Police have not said if the two shootings are related.

Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator J. Barr at (919) 560-4440, ext. 29325 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.
Related Topics:
newsshootingDurham
(Copyright ©2016 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Obama in Hawaii: Dad-Daughters Day With Sasha, Malia
Trumps Attend Church Services on Christmas Eve
Family identifies victims shot and killed in Wilson Co.
One dead after shooting at apartment complex in Durham
More News
Top Stories
Family identifies victims shot and killed in Wilson Co.
Residents call for change after car destroys garage
One dead after shooting at apartment complex in Durham
Durham Rescue Mission celebrates generous Christmas gift
Store employee fatally shoots armed robber in west NC
Official: Rescue of family 'a Christmas miracle'
Trump intends to dissolve Donald J. Trump Foundation
Show More
Motorcycle clubs donate toys to kids in Raleigh
Deputy shoots dog attacking customers at Home Depot
Driver trying to pass cars hits truck, killing teen
New warnings after ISIS calls for attacks on US churches
Deputy's house catches fire in Cumberland County
More News
Top Video
Family identifies victims shot and killed in Wilson Co.
Residents call for change after car destroys garage
One dead after shooting at apartment complex in Durham
Durham Rescue Mission celebrates generous Christmas gift
More Video