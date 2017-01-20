Man shot to death at Fayetteville motel

Authorities in Fayetteville are investigating deadly a shooting at a motel late Thursday night.Around 11:45 p.m., officers found 27-year-old Calvin Louis Blackshire Jr. shot near the back of the Motel 6 in the 2000 block of Cedar Creek Road, near Interstate 95.Blackshire died early Friday morning at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center.Detectives are actively investigating the shooting. Further details surrounding the incident have not been released.Anyone with information regarding the investigation is asked to contact Detective J.T. Hall with the Fayetteville Police Department at (910) 729-2934, or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically, by visitingand completing the anonymous online tip sheet or by text-a-tip on your mobile device by sending a message to 274637 (in the text box type "4Tip" followed by your message).