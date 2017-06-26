APEX (WTVD) --Arraignment was waived for Neel Mehta, the man charged with attempted murder on accusations of attacking an Apex teenager with a machete.
Mehta, 20, was not in Superior Court Judge Paul Ridgeway's courtroom at the Wake County Justice Center Monday.
Prosecutor Melanie Shekita was granted a request to obtain Mehta's medical records.
Mehta is accused of attacking Priyanka Kumari with a machete as she walked home from the school bus in January.
Kumari, 18, suffered 46 cuts on her head alone.
Her father, Pankaj Kumar, said Mehta was stalking his daughter, who graduated from Holly Springs High School in June.
Mehta's next court date has not been set but Shekita told ABC11 she believes it won't be until the fall.