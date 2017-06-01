Man wanted in Durham home invasion turns himself in

A man wanted in connection with a January home invasion has turned himself in, Durham Police said Thursday.Demonte Preston Gatewood, 21, turned himself in Wednesday, police said.He was placed in Durham County Jail under a $350,000 bond.Gatewood was wanted in connection with a January 22 armed home invasion in the 300 block of South LaSalle Street.In the incident, three men kicked in the front door of an apartment about 9:30 p.m. There were two adults and two children inside. The suspects pointed a gun at the residents and demanded money. The suspects fled with an Xbox game system.Gatewood was wanted on three counts of assault by pointing a gun, one count of first-degree burglary, one count of robbery with a dangerous weapon and one count of conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon.The other two suspects have not been identified at this time.Anyone with information on this case is asked to call Investigator Cristaldi at (919) 560-4440, ext. 29283 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.