The Dunkin Donuts was one of three restaurants robbed in less than 10 minutes.

Raleigh Police are investigating Wednesday night after a suspect in a skull mask apparently robbed three businesses in 10 minutes on Capital Boulevard.Mona Pita Grill, at 5260 Capital Blvd., called in at 9:11 p.m. to report it had been robbed.The Subway restaurant at 6320 Capital Blvd called in just two minutes later, and then the Dunkin Donuts at 8401 Capital Blvd was apparently robbed at 9:19 p.m.All three businesses reported the suspect was wearing a skull mask.It wasn't immediately clear whether the suspect drove away or left on foot.The robberies remain under investigation.This is a developing story. Check back for updates.