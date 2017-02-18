NEWS

Man who crashed into Fayetteville house was shot

Police investigate at the scene of a Fayetteville shooting.

FAYETTEVILLE, North Carolina (WTVD) --
The Fayetteville Police Department says a man found in a car that crashed into a home Saturday evening had been shot.

It happened just after 9 p.m. in the 1000 block of Strickland Bridge Road near the Applecross Avenue intersection.

The driver was taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center where he was listed in critical condition.

The people in the home were not hurt.

Anyone with information regarding the investigation is asked to contact detectives with the Fayetteville Police Department at (910) 433-1856 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically, by visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet or by text-a-tip on your mobile device by sending a message to 274637 (in the text box type "4Tip" followed by your message).
