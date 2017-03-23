NEWS

Man wounded in Fayetteville drive-by shooting dies

A man was shot in the head in what Fayetteville Police described as a drive-by shooting.

FAYETTEVILLE, North Carolina (WTVD) --
A man who was shot in the head in what Fayetteville police say was a drive-by shooting Wednesday, has died.

Authorities said Thursday 34-year-old Jason McKnight of Rochester Drive died from his injuries at the hospital.

The shooting happened around 5:45 p.m. in the 1300 block of Turnpike Road.

Police said McKnight was walking on Turnpike Road when an unknown vehicle pulled alongside him and someone in the car began firing. McKnight was struck once in the head and taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center in critical condition.

Detectives with the FPD's Homicide Unit are actively investigating the fatal shooting and are asking anyone with information to come forward and speak with detectives.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective J. Littlejohn with the Fayetteville Police Department at (910) 818-3468, or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).

Crimestoppers information can also be submitted online by completing the anonymous online tip sheet or by text-a-tip on your mobile device by sending a message to 274637 (in the text box type "4Tip" followed by your message).

