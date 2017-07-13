NEWS

Manhunt underway for suspect who shot at Cumberland County deputy

By
AUTRYVILLE, North Carolina (WTVD) --
A manhunt is underway in Sampson County for a suspect who shot at a Cumberland County deputy who was outside doing yard work Thursday.

The deputy was reportedly mowing his yard when someone drove down the street and fired at him. The deputy was unhurt.

The deputy jumped in his sheriff's office-issued pickup and gave chase. He did not return fire, but called for backup. He chased the suspects to Hayne Stretch Road, off Highway 24 near Autryville.

The chase, which began in Cumberland County, ended up in Sampson County. It ended when two men jumped out of the suspect vehicle. it was not immediately clear whether there was a crash.

One man is in custody. A manhunt is ongoing for the second suspect, who ran off.

A sheriff's spokesman said the incident happened about 6:30 p.m. The deputy was outside his house when he saw a car slow down and he saw a long gun barrel sticking out the driver's side window. He ducked, and heard one, maybe two gunshots, he told investigators.

"We don't expect this to happen," said Lt. Sean Swain of the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office.

The Sampson County Sheriff's Office and State Highway Patrol are assisting Cumberland County deputies with the search. Cumberland Sheriff Ennis Wright is at the scene, helping lead the search.

Law officers are urging residents in and around that part of Hayne Stretch Road to remain inside, lock their doors and report any suspicious activity around their property.
