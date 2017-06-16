Manhunt underway in Raleigh

RALEIGH, North Carolina (WTVD) --A manhunt is underway in Raleigh as law enforcement search for an armed robbery suspect who, they say, is dangerous.
Authorities told ABC11 that Raleigh police tried stopping a vehicle at the intersection of S. Raleigh Boulevard and Poole Road that matched the description of vehicle connected to a robbery, but the driver fled the scene.
.@raleighpolice clearing the scene on Maywood Ave., say robbery suspect they're looking for is armed and dangerous. #abc11 pic.twitter.com/YRn6sqJw1W— Andrea Blanford (@AndreaABC11) June 16, 2017
Wake County deputies were seen helping search for the vehicle in a neighborhood along Maywood Avenue and Montrose Street around 10 a.m.
They had K9's searching these woods while officers gathered at a dead end. Some were armed with assault rifles, and they had a chopper overhead.
Police spoke with residents in the area near S. Saunders Street, but called off the search a short time later.
Police stopping people walking along Maywood Ave. in Raleigh. Neighbors say they're looking for an armed robbery suspect. #abc11 pic.twitter.com/VORwnnX7oY— Andrea Blanford (@AndreaABC11) June 16, 2017
One resident told ABC11 that police told him and his mother that they were chasing a green Dodge van.
Police have not confirmed who exactly they're looking for, or where he's accused of carrying out the crime, but they say he is still armed and dangerous.
They also say they haven't found an abandoned vehicle.
The search remains ongoing.
Police add that the manhunt is unrelated to a carjacking that happened earlier in the day downtown.