NEWS

Manhunt underway in Raleigh

EMBED </>More Videos

Wake County deputies were seen helping search for the vehicle in a neighborhood along Maywood Avenue and Montrose Street Friday (WTVD)

RALEIGH, North Carolina (WTVD) --
A manhunt is underway in Raleigh as law enforcement search for an armed robbery suspect who, they say, is dangerous.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

Authorities told ABC11 that Raleigh police tried stopping a vehicle at the intersection of S. Raleigh Boulevard and Poole Road that matched the description of vehicle connected to a robbery, but the driver fled the scene.



Wake County deputies were seen helping search for the vehicle in a neighborhood along Maywood Avenue and Montrose Street around 10 a.m.

They had K9's searching these woods while officers gathered at a dead end. Some were armed with assault rifles, and they had a chopper overhead.

Police spoke with residents in the area near S. Saunders Street, but called off the search a short time later.



One resident told ABC11 that police told him and his mother that they were chasing a green Dodge van.

Police have not confirmed who exactly they're looking for, or where he's accused of carrying out the crime, but they say he is still armed and dangerous.

They also say they haven't found an abandoned vehicle.

The search remains ongoing.

Police add that the manhunt is unrelated to a carjacking that happened earlier in the day downtown.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
newsraleigh policemanhuntRaleigh
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Woman found guilty in texting suicide trial was 'reckless,' judge says
IRS warning about new mail scam
Fayetteville State University still without power
The high-speed chase that led authorities to escaped Georgia inmates
More News
Top Stories
Raleigh Police investigating downtown carjacking
Cary police asking for help IDing robbery suspects
Woman found guilty in texting suicide trial was 'reckless,' judge says
300-pound armed man wearing kilt removed from NC roof
IRS warning about new mail scam
Fayetteville State University still without power
Man arrested in Raleigh fatal shooting
Show More
Amid uproar, Southern Baptists condemn 'alt-right'
5-week-old puppies rescued from hot car
Motorcyclist dies after slamming into side of SUV
Amazon is buying Whole Foods in $13.7 billion deal
ISIS leader may have been killed in strike: Russia
More News
Top Video
Fayetteville State University still without power
Landfills want to spray 'garbage juice' in the air?
Motorcyclist dies after slamming into side of SUV
Bat-Signal lights up Los Angeles in tribute to Adam West
More Video