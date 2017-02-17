NEWS

Man's pet squirrel attacks, runs off burglar

EMBED </>More News Videos

A pet squirrel named Joey went nuts on a home burglary suspect. Video from ABC affiliate KIVI,

MERIDIAN, Idaho (WTVD) --
A pet squirrel named Joey prevented a burglary attempt in Idaho last week by scratching the teen suspect when he tried to break into a gun safe, police said.

The unidentified teenager told officers that the squirrel's attack "scared him, obviously, because he wasn't expecting to have, you know, a squirrel come flying out of nowhere at him," said Officer Ashley Turner of the police department in Meridian, a Boise suburb. "So basically he said he took what he could and left as fast as he could."

The squirrel's owner, Adam Pearl, said Joey has lived in his house for about six months after he was found in a flower garden by a friend's daughter when he was about a week old.

He said Joey's eyes were still closed, and they set an alarm to feed him every two hours.

"His temperament is kind of like a cat," Pearl said. "When he wants attention, he'll run up to you and climb up your leg."

Joey eats nuts and greens, and spinach is his favorite. He buries some of the nuts in houseplants inside Pearl's house and uses a litterbox.

"He trained himself," Pearl said.

Joey's reward for his vigilance were Whoppers, the squirrel's favorite candy.

Pearl had planned to release Joey into his backyard in the spring.

"But now, I don't know," he said. "I'm kind of torn."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
newspetssquirrelbizarreviralfeel goodburglaryIdaho
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Man shot in Durham drive-by on Weaver Street
Father of man shot by Durham PD copes with shock of loss
Russian spy ship now off Virginia coast
Robert Harward turns down national security adviser position
More News
Top Stories
Father of man shot by Durham PD copes with shock of loss
I-Team: Where are Durham Police's body cameras?
Man shot in Durham drive-by on Weaver Street
'Heroin? Not my child!' ABC11 delves into drug epidemic
What to do when you think a loved one is using heroin
Resident shot during Fayetteville apartment break-in
NC State confirms ABC11 report: Gottfried fired
Show More
Fayetteville State names new Miss FSU in private affair
Traffic fatalities are on the rise in North Carolina
Harward rejects offer to be Trump's national security adviser
Neighbors question police decision to shoot Durham man
RDU works to ensure animals and aircraft don't meet
More News
Top Video
Father of man shot by Durham PD copes with shock of loss
I-Team: Where are Durham Police's body cameras?
'Heroin? Not my child!' ABC11 delves into drug epidemic
Man shot in Durham drive-by on Weaver Street
More Video