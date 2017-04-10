Maryland man charged in sex crime involving NC minor

A Maryland man with a history of sex offenses involving children has been arrested again, this time in connection with a North Carolina case.On Saturday, the Franklinton Police Department received a report of a sexual exploitation of a minor case involving Piere Ceredoy of Crofton, Maryland.Police said Ceredoy, 36, used the KIK app to seek out the 14-year-old North Carolina victim. After making contact with the minor, Ceredoy demanded photographs and videos of the victim and made threats toward the minor and the minor's family to gain compliance.Ceredoy was arrested Sunday at his home in Crofton, Maryland, as a result of an investigation involving the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation, the Maryland State Police Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, Homeland Security Investigations, and the Anne Arundel (Md.) County Police DepartmentCeredoy has previous probation before judgment from 2005 for possession of child pornography after chatting with a 15-year-old from California and getting videos and photographs from that minor. He is also on probation in Anne Arundel County, Maryland, for a conviction of attempted sexual exploitation of a minor in 2014 out of Washington state case in which he served 23 months in prison prior to post-release probation.Ceredoy is a registered sex offender in Maryland for that conviction.Ceredoy is being held in Anne Arundel County Detention Center without bond pending an extradition to North Carolina to face charges of indecent liberties with a minor, and other sexual exploitation of a minor charges. The case is still under investigation with the possibility of additional charges.