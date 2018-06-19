Members of Sessions' church accuse him of 'child abuse' on family separation

DEENA ZARU
Members of Jeff Sessions' own church filed a formal complaint against the attorney general, accusing him of "child abuse," "immorality," and "racial discrimination" and the "dissemination of doctrines contrary to the established standards of doctrines" of the United Methodist Church.

The letter, which was signed by more than 600 members of the United Methodist Church including clergy and church leaders, comes as the White House weathers a chorus of bipartisan condemnation over the Trump administration's "zero-tolerance" immigration policy that has led to children getting separated from their parents at the U.S.-Mexico border.

"While other individuals and areas of the federal government are implicated in each of these examples, Mr. Sessions - as a long-term United Methodist in a tremendously powerful, public position - is particularly accountable to us, his church," the letter reads. "He is ours, and we are his. As his denomination, we have an ethical obligation to speak boldly when one of our members is engaged in causing significant harm in matters contrary to the Discipline on the global stage.
Related Topics:
abc newsnational
(Copyright ©2018 ABC News Internet Ventures.)
Top Stories
Helicopter down at State Highway Patrol training facility
Governor Cooper recalls NC National Guard members from border
3 dead after being pulled from pool at Durham apartment complex
Correctional employee assaulted by inmates at Central Prison taken to hospital with serious injury
Alleged gang member charged in downtown Raleigh law office shooting
Former DA Bradsher gets jail time for wife-hiring scheme, loses law license
Video of child climbing pool ladder serves as warning for parents
Fayetteville police: 'Dangerous' suspect flees custody before booking
Show More
Manatee spotted in Outer Banks
VIRAL: Woman finds maggots in jerk chicken dish from FL restaurant
Man steals truck by driving through glass doors of dealership
Movie theaters warning customers with epilepsy about "Incredibles 2"
Odd animal shot in Montana identified by DNA test
More News