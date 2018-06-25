Minneapolis police shoot, kill armed suspect

Officers on Saturday shot and killed a suspect in Minneapolis who allegedly was firing a gun into the air and into the ground while walking down the street.Minneapolis Police Department personnel responded after an anonymous 911 caller at 5:26 p.m. local time told authorities a man was walking around firing a handgun, police said in a statement, adding: "That caller provided a very detailed description of the suspect and his clothing."A second call to 911 said the suspect was shooting a silver 9-millimeter handgun, police said.Officers said they fired on the man following a foot chase. The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity has not been released.The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, per protocol, has been alerted and will investigate the incident.Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey said in a statement he hoped to "offer words that can help ease the pain that people in every neighborhood of our city feel tonight. But at the same time, I must recognize that whatever words I come up with will fall short of that goal.""Too many times," he added, "people from across Minneapolis and the Twin Cities have been stung by the pain of a life lost in the course of an encounter with law enforcement. Regardless of what happened tonight -- the historical trauma inflicted on communities of color is never far from nearly every facet of our lives."As of 11:30 p.m., there had been no reported violence or arrests linked to the earlier shooting of the suspect.