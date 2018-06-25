Minneapolis police shoot, kill armed suspect

JUSTIN DOOM
Officers on Saturday shot and killed a suspect in Minneapolis who allegedly was firing a gun into the air and into the ground while walking down the street.

Minneapolis Police Department personnel responded after an anonymous 911 caller at 5:26 p.m. local time told authorities a man was walking around firing a handgun, police said in a statement, adding: "That caller provided a very detailed description of the suspect and his clothing."

A second call to 911 said the suspect was shooting a silver 9-millimeter handgun, police said.

Officers said they fired on the man following a foot chase. The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity has not been released.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, per protocol, has been alerted and will investigate the incident.

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey said in a statement he hoped to "offer words that can help ease the pain that people in every neighborhood of our city feel tonight. But at the same time, I must recognize that whatever words I come up with will fall short of that goal."

"Too many times," he added, "people from across Minneapolis and the Twin Cities have been stung by the pain of a life lost in the course of an encounter with law enforcement. Regardless of what happened tonight -- the historical trauma inflicted on communities of color is never far from nearly every facet of our lives."

As of 11:30 p.m., there had been no reported violence or arrests linked to the earlier shooting of the suspect.
Related Topics:
abc newsnational
(Copyright ©2018 ABC News Internet Ventures.)
Top Stories
1 dead, 6 others shot at birthday party at Sanford Latin Dance Studio
Street dedicated to Edgecombe Co. deputy who was killed in March
Rocky Mount police officer killed in car crash while on duty
Program in coastal NC encourages landlords to rent to homeless people
Man dies trying to save his dog at NC waterfall
Pink Lemonade Challenge raises money to fight cancer
Two beachgoers haul in shark with a very toothy grin
Trump Administration says it knows location of all children separated from families
Show More
Roseanne Barr in interview: 'I made myself a hate magnet'
Car crashes into back of Durham home
Brigitte Nielsen gives birth to 5th child at 54
ABC11 sits down with the newly crowned Miss North Carolina 2018
Places to visit in the Triangle if you are a caregiver for a loved one
More News