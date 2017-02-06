NEWS

Missing 12-year-old Wake County boy found

Owen Wycoff is escorted back to his family by Wake County law officers.

Authorities have found Owen Wycoff, who was last seen in the 900 block of Riverview Road around 2:30 p.m. Monday afternoon.

He was found safe and seemingly unharmed, police told ABC11. It wasn't immediately clear where Owen had been or other details of his disappearance.

Owen Wycoff, 12.



Officials said Owen was last seen wearing black pants with a green stripe, a gray hooded sweatshirt and gray tennis shoes.

Owen hadn't been seen since about 2:30 p.m. Monday afternoon in the 900 block of Riverview Road.

Owen has long curly brown hair and brown eyes with a red mole on his right cheek.

The search spanned nearly eight hours.


