Authorities: Missing 8-year-old Buncombe County girl found safe after being taken by father

Bailey Queen and Joshua Queen (Buncombe County Sheriff's Office)

The Buncombe County Sheriff's Office says Bailey Lynn Queen has been found safe and in good condition.

The 8-year-old girl was initially the subject of an Amber Alert after being taken Tuesday night by her father, 32-year-old Joshua Randy Queen.

Sheriff's Office investigators say they would like to speak with Joshua Queen.
Bailey Lynn Queen was last seen in Candler, North Carolina after authorities say they were called to a home just before 9 p.m. about a domestic incident.

Authorities said a woman reported that her ex-husband assaulted her, took their child and stole her car.

Joshua Queen has an open warrant for assault on a female, and is possibly armed with a firearm. If seen, the public is advised to call 911 or Buncombe County Sheriff's Office at (828)250-6670.
