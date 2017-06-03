Missing Duke student died of hypothermia in Massachusetts woods

A Duke student's cause of death was determined to be hypothermia

A Duke University student found dead near his home in Massachusetts died from hypothermia, authorities revealed.Police said the body of 20-year-old Michael Doherty was found in Franklin, Massachusetts by civilian searchers in May. The Medical Examiner said he died from prolonged exposure to the cold.The District Attorney said an investigation found no evidence of foul play. Doherty was last seen leaving a party in May.The body was located in a wooded area near Interstate 495, which is a short distance away from where Doherty was last seen.Doherty was a rising junior studying mechanical engineering.Doherty was back home in Massachusetts for summer break when he vanished. His parents reported him missing after he didn't return from a party.