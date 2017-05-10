NEWS

Missing Durham man found thanks to Nextdoor app

EMBED </>More Videos

Danny Smith was found disoriented, wandering through these woods near a neighbor's home.

By
DURHAM, North Carolina (WTVD) --
A Durham man says he was grilling on his patio when he saw a missing Durham man emerge from the woods in his backyard.

"I guess I was in the right place at the right time," David Boyd said.

Boyd was also equipped with the right information.

He found his neighbor, who was reported missing via the community safety app, Nextdoor.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

On Monday, Durham Police put out a Silver Alert on the app that a 60-year-old man suffering from dementia had been missing since Sunday.

The description matched the person Boyd saw in his yard.

"So I called out 'hey Danny' and he turned around. And he said 'hey can you help me?' and I was like wow, that's really the guy they are looking for."

Boyd saved the man's life -- gave him food and water -- until police arrived.

"I really didn't think that I was doing anything special at the time," Boyd said.

Danny Smith was disoriented, suffering from insect bites after wandering in the woods -- less than a mile away from home -- for more than 24 hours.

Smith lives off Gentry Drive in a group home. He went missing around noon Sunday. A staff member called 911 within minutes of his disappearance.

The staffer told 911 that Smith reportedly left out through a window.

Brandi Martin, a neighbor who also works for ABC11, helped staff the search.

"I asked if he left on his own," Martin said. "They say he got mad, so they said he's walked away before, but he's always come back."

On Wednesday, ABC11 found Smith safe in a van with a group-home employee.

When we stopped by Wednesday afternoon to ask questions, we were asked to leave.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
newsmissing manappdurham county newsDurham
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Trial begins for white Tulsa cop charged in shooting death of unarmed black man
Senate Intelligence Committee subpoenas Michael Flynn in Russia investigation
News Digest for Wednesday, May 10, 2017
Police arrest NC student armed with weapons, hit list
More News
Top Stories
President Trump appoints Gov. Cooper to panel to combat opioids
BMW Mystery: Some owners claim parked car caught fire
NC teachers lobby for better pay, classroom spending
Join ABC11 for a town hall on "Addiction: Hidden in plain sight"
Burr's Senate intel panel subpoenas Flynn documents
Help may be on for way for homeless Fayetteville veterans
Burr: FBI director firing 'makes no sense'
Show More
Durham County Jail welcomes new director
12,000-plus sign petition to recognize late teen at Enloe
Van catches fire, spreads to 2nd car, home in Knightdale
Business burglaries in Raleigh could be linked
Bill to end adult prosecution of NC teens gains steam
More News
Top Video
News Digest for Wednesday, May 10, 2017
NC teachers lobby for better pay, classroom spending
BMW Mystery: Some owners claim parked car caught fire
Durham County Jail welcomes new director
More Video