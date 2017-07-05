NEWS

Missing RDU worker told officer she left because she was 'stressed out'

Allison Cope

RALEIGH (WTVD) --
Documents obtained by ABC11 show Allison Cope, the Starbucks employee who disappeared from her job and became the subject of a national search, told the police officer that found her she left because she was "stressed out and needed to get away from the problems."

The 24-year-old was found Saturday in a Virginia Beach parking garage. Cope appeared to be okay, but was taken to the Sentara Virginia Beach Hospital by an officer.

A police report says Cope also told the officer she was waiting for family to pick her up and had no money.

Cope has refused to speak with ABC11 about the incident.

Cope, who has been a supervisor at the Starbucks in RDU's Terminal Two for four years, disappeared during her shift Monday, June 26. Police said she was officially reported missing at 7 p.m. that night when she never returned after leaving for her break.

RDU police later released three surveillance photos that showed Cope and her car at a Shell gas station at 942 Durham Road in Wake Forest at approximately 4:15 p.m. that Monday afternoon.

In a news release, RDU police said, "Airport police have thoroughly reviewed the video and there is no evidence that she is under any distress. Furthermore, RDU Police have uncovered no evidence of any crimes being committed at the airport or anywhere on the airport campus."

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
newsRDUmissing personRaleigh
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Missing RDU employee found in Virginia parking garage
NEWS
Trump's 2nd foreign trip includes G-20, meeting with Putin
Flint airport stabbing suspect expected to appear in court
Trump policy shifts contradict what most Americans want, polls reveal
School bus destroyed by fire at Leesville Rd. High School
More News
Top Stories
Four shot, one critically, after Raleigh fireworks show
School bus destroyed by fire at Leesville Rd. High School
Man dies after Rocky Mount shooting
NYPD officer fatally shot inside patrol vehicle
Pope announces new leader for the Diocese of Raleigh
Pregnant woman struck by lightning, doctor delivers baby
Large crowds enjoy the 4th across the Triangle and Sandhills
Show More
Raleigh welcomes new US citizens on Fourth of July
Durham police captain saves 3-year-old's life
2 arrested, 1 wanted in Cumberland County murder
5-year-old killed while he, brother played with gun
Man catches 964 pound tiger shark, nearly sinks boat
More News
Photos
Museum exhibits lowrider cars, artwork they've inspired
PHOTOS: Miss North Carolina Pageant
ROYAL FAMILY PHOTOS: Celebrating the queen's birthday
PHOTOS: The graduates of 2017
More Photos