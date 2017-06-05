NEWS

Missing teen's body found in Chatham County lake

Sean O'Donnell (Photo provided by the Chatham County Sheriff's Office)

PITTSBORO, North Carolina (WTVD) --
The body of a teenager who was reported missing Sunday was found in a Chatham County lake on Monday, the Chatham County Sheriff's Office said.

Sean O'Donnell, 19, was reported missing by a family member about 5:30 p.m. Sunday.

Divers recovered his body at Sugar Lake on Monday shortly before noon.

Deputies began the search Sunday in the 300 block of Sugar Lake Road about 6 p.m. O'Donnell was last seen with friends at Sugar Lake about 4:30 a.m. Sunday morning.

The Chatham County Sheriff's Office, along with Emergency Operations Center, EMS, and the North Chatham Fire Department resumed the search Monday morning

The North Chatham Fire Department Dive Team recovered a body shortly before noon, and family members were able to positively identify O'Donnell.

An autopsy will be performed to determine the cause of death.

The case remains under investigation.
