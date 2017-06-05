Missing teen's body found in Chatham County lake

The body of a teenager who was reported missing Sunday was found in a Chatham County lake on Monday, the Chatham County Sheriff's Office said.Sean O'Donnell, 19, was reported missing by a family member about 5:30 p.m. Sunday.Divers recovered his body at Sugar Lake on Monday shortly before noon.Deputies began the search Sunday in the 300 block of Sugar Lake Road about 6 p.m. O'Donnell was last seen with friends at Sugar Lake about 4:30 a.m. Sunday morning.The Chatham County Sheriff's Office, along with Emergency Operations Center, EMS, and the North Chatham Fire Department resumed the search Monday morningThe North Chatham Fire Department Dive Team recovered a body shortly before noon, and family members were able to positively identify O'Donnell.An autopsy will be performed to determine the cause of death.The case remains under investigation.