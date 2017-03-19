NEWS

Missing Wake County teen's body found in woods

The Wake County Sheriff's Office said the body of a missing teen has been found in the woods

WAKE COUNTY, North Carolina (WTVD) --
The Wake County Sheriff's Office said the body of missing 17-year-old girl who was last seen at a crash scene has been found in the woods.

Deputies say Lauren Maria Jenkins was involved in an accident late Friday night at the intersection of Leesville Road and Oneal Road.

Lauren Maria Jenkins


Lauren was last seen leaving the scene on foot and had not been seen or heard from by her family since the accident.

North Carolina State Highway Patrol Sergeant Condrey said drugs and alcohol are not known to be a factor in the crash. Condrey also said speed was not a factor; a yield violation led to the crash.

There was an active search for her at Springdale Estates on Sunday; the Wake County Sheriff confirmed her body was found in the nearby woods. Authorities and volunteers were out in the area and the NCSHP aviation unit assisted with the search.

Her body was found in the woods in Wake County



Authorities have blocked off West Lake Court.

