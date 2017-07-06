NEWS

Mom arrested in California for leaving 4 kids, ages 3 and under, in hot car

The hot midday sun reflects off a car in this undated file image.

VICTORVILLE, Calif. --
A mother was arrested in Victorville on Wednesday for leaving four kids, ages 3 and under, in a locked hot car for at least half an hour on a day when temperatures climbed to the triple digits, officials said.

Deputies were called to the 15400 block of Vallejo Street around 12:25 p.m. on a report of children left in a hot car unsupervised.

They found the children, a 3-year-old girl, two 2-year-old girls and a 1-year-old boy, locked inside a vehicle, with the engine off and the windows rolled up. The children were in the back seat and deputies saw no car seats.

Temperatures in Victorville reached a high of 102 degrees on Wednesday, according to AccuWeather.

Deputies said when the mother spotted the deputies, she tried to leave in the car, with the children unsecured in the back seat.

Deputies arrested the mother and booked her for child cruelty. She is expected to appear in Victorville Superior Court on Friday.

Deputies identified the mother as Danessha Janee Williams, 28, a Los Angeles resident.

Fire department personnel examined the children at the scene and they were released into the custody of a family member.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
newshot carchildrenVictorvilleSan Bernardino County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Police fire water cannons at G-20 protesters in Germany
Bomb squad investigates 'suspicious truck' at Air Force base
Government ethics chief who clashed with Trump resigns
How your state responded to Trump's voter data request
Woman allegedly chews on meth bag found in her body
More News
Top Stories
Durham bus driver charged in pedestrian death
Man allegedly stole tarp to make homemade slip-n-slide
Sheriff: NC sex offender kidnaps, molests 1-year-old
Arrest made in fatal shooting after Raleigh fireworks
Woman allegedly chews on meth bag found in her body
Aggressive fox bites two people in Raleigh
Toddler forced to sit on mom's lap for 3.5 hour flight
Show More
Police find dog trespassing, looking for 'furever' home
Whoa! Truck rollover caught on camera
Neighbor accused of killing man over dog droppings
Woman flown to hospital after crash on I-40
Father killed in front of children in fireworks accident
More News
Photos
Museum exhibits lowrider cars, artwork they've inspired
PHOTOS: Miss North Carolina Pageant
ROYAL FAMILY PHOTOS: Celebrating the queen's birthday
PHOTOS: The graduates of 2017
More Photos