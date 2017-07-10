  • BREAKING NEWS Watch Live: Man on trial for murder of Granville County couple
NEWS

Mom charged after allegedly repeatedly dunking baby in pool

EMBED </>More Videos

Mom charged after allegedly dunking baby in pool

HOUSTON, Texas --
A Houston mother is facing a felony charge of endangering a child after authorities say she repeatedly dunked her 1-year-old child in a swimming pool.

Brittany Natasha Jasmine, 22, reportedly took her son to a pool on Bellfort Street on June 3.

Lifeguards told Houston police Jasmine was seen dunking the child in the pool to the point where he lost consciousness.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

A pool supervisor and another lifeguard jumped in the pool when the child's grandmother yelled and they found the little boy wasn't breathing. They performed CPR until the baby regained consciousness and an ambulance was called to the scene.

Lifeguards told police they saw Jasmine dunk the child over and over by his legs and told her at least twice to stop.

Court documents state Jasmine told authorities she suffers from depression, ADHD, and is bipolar. She said her mind doesn't work like everybody else's and she didn't think anything of it when her baby was taking in water.

No bond has been set in the case.

Related Topics:
newsmother chargedbabypoolHouston
Load Comments
NEWS
Ex-Penn State frat member's text: 'I don't want to go to jail for this'
FBI: Dangerous murder suspect possibly in Charlotte
Trump, without citing evidence, accuses Comey of leaking classified information illegally
Senate Intel Committee to begin interviews of Trump campaign officials
Calls explain what happened before woman was shot on I-40
More News
Top Stories
Calls explain what happened before woman was shot on I-40
FBI: Dangerous murder suspect possibly in Charlotte
Animals found dead in Cumberland County home
NC mother meets son 100 days after giving birth
Woman sought in I-95 rest area assault, attempted robbery
Prosecutor says man can't blame father for murders
CLIF Bars recalled over nut allergy concerns
Show More
Teen saves customer's life during second day at work
How to save big on Amazon's Prime Day
Judge OKs completion of huge house on NC Outer Banks
Crash downs power lines, closes Raleigh roadway
Back to school today for some students
More News
Top Video
Prosecutor says man can't blame father for murders
Watch: Truck slams into Kansas TV station
Crash downs power lines, closes Raleigh roadway
Police: Man cuts woman with scissors, tries to rape her
More Video