Police: Mom shot, killed kids to save them from the 'evils of the world'

Claudena Helton is accused of murdering her two children (Credit: WLOS )

DAYTON Ohio --
A mother who is accused of shooting two of her children told police that she did it to save them from the "evils of the world."

According to an affidavit, Claudena Helton admitted to police that she'd shot her 8 and 6-year-old in the head, WLOS reports.

Witnesses stated that she brought the children to her driveway, bleeding and unconscious.

911 calls released following the incident show the frantic nature of the passers-by who helped try to revive the children.

He's not awake, he's not conscious, he's bleeding. Please send a paramedic!" One caller said, "I don't feel a pulse. I don't feel a pulse at all."

Derricka Holt, who made that 911 call, said Helton kept saying, "they wanted this to happen, they wanted this to happen."

Online jail records show Helton was held on two counts of attempted aggravated murder and four counts of felonious assault.

Helton's family said she appeared to have mental issues stemming from an incident where her son reported being assaulted at school in 2015.

